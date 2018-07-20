Metro Detroit weather forecast: Beautiful Thursday night, much needed rain on the way

DETROIT - Thursday night will have high, thin clouds as it cools off. Friday morning will be dry, but the afternoon and much of the weekend will not.

Please join me on Twitter (@AndrewHumphrey) for regular weather updates.

Thursday night will be dry and cool with fair skies. A light southeasterly breeze will blow as temps fall to the mid-60s in the Motor City and the 50s and low 60s in surrounding neighborhoods.

Friday: Dry morning, wetter afternoon

Friday morning's commute will be dry under partly sunny skies. The afternoon will be cloudier with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Washtenaw, Lenawee and parts of Monroe County have a Marginal Risk of strong to severe storms with heavy downpours, frequent lightning and damaging wind and hail. It will be warm with highs in the low 80s.

Wet weekend, especially Saturday

Showers and thunderstorms are more likely Saturday. Afternoon temps will struggle to reach 80 degrees under overcast skies much of the time. Detroit's July rain deficit of over one and a half inches will be reduced, and that's good news for our gardens, lawns and trees.

Rain becomes scattered again Sunday. Daytime temps reach the low 80s. The scheduled Tigers game against Boston at 1:10 p.m. ET has a chance of starting on time, but baseball fans must bring their ponchos to stay dry.

Next week: Sunnier, warmer

Monday becomes mostly sunny, and it stays warm. Highs in the low 80s.

Hotter, slightly more muggy weather returns Tuesday and mid-week. Temps reach the middle and upper 80s with more sunshine.

Local 4Casters weather app:

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation.

Also, download our FREE Storm Pins app so you can take and share weather photos and videos. Just pin Storm Pins to a map so the Local4Casters can share them and give you a TV shoutout. Feel free to share pictures and clips with other Storm Pins users, too.

The FREE Local4Casters Weather and Storm Pins apps are the perfect way to make weather more social.

Weather links:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.