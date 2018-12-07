Below-Freezing Friday on tap

DETROIT - Snow showers overnight will make your morning drive a little slower and slippery but there’s not much more snow to go. Friday morning lows are in the low 20s with wind chills only in the upper teens to low 20s as the winds start to relax. Look for cloudy skies with flurries this morning giving way to a partly sunny sky this Friday afternoon with Metro Detroit highs around 30 degrees as some of you will not get out of the 20s with winds WSW 5-10 mph.

Sunshine will be plentiful around Metro Detroit this weekend starting with a cool and bright Saturday. Cool morning lows in the teens to low 20s and afternoon highs tomorrow in the low 30s. Sunday is very similar except for a slight increase in temps with gorgeous sunshine and highs in the mid to maybe upper 30s.

It gets a little warmer next week as we are flirting with 40 degrees Monday through Wednesday without much cloud cover. It’s actually a pretty boring week next week with nothing happening until maybe Wednesday night and/or early Thursday. That’s when we’ll see a little wintry mix likely changing to rain showers as temps will be in the mid to upper 30s. The system may be a little more snow here if the air remains cool enough, but it’s a little early to call it almost a week out. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.