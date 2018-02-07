Bigger snow storm looming on the horizon of Metro Detroit

Today’s snow that started and ended right on schedule dropped one-to-three inches of snow across southeast Michigan, with the lower amounts farther north and the highest amounts farther south.

We now have a break until the next snow storm arrives…and you’ll need to be ready for that one.

But first, tonight will be a relatively quiet night, with partly cloudy skies on average. It’ll be a bitter cold night, though, with lows near 7 degrees (-14 degrees Celsius) in our Urban Heat Island, and approaching zero degrees (-18 degrees Celsius) in our coldest rural locations. Fortunately, wind will be light…from the west to west-southwest at 3 to 6 mph.

Look for a mix of clouds and sun on Thursday. There will be times when we see more sun than clouds, and other times when we see more clouds than sun. It’ll be a dry day, with highs in the low 20s (-6 degrees Celsius).

Thursday’s sunrise is at 7:39 a.m., and Thursday’s sunset is at 5:57 p.m.

Here comes the snow

Snow develops Thursday night, and it appears that both of Friday’s rush hours will be tough ones for many of us. Here’s the deal with this next batch of snow: it’s not being caused by a surface low pressure area…you won’t see an “L” approaching us on the maps below.

Rather, we’ll be very close to what’s called a baroclinic zone…in this case, an east-west area where the temperature changes rapidly from north to south. The boundary between the warmer and colder air masses is called a stationary front because it doesn’t move much (and you thought weather was hard).

These baroclinic zones are very unstable…little disturbances develop and ripple along the boundary, with each disturbance kicking up a batch of precipitation. If you tie a rope to a doorknob, stand back, and shake your end up and down, you’ll see ripples travel along the rope.

This helps you visualize what’s going on with this baroclinic zone. The upshot for us is that a narrow east-west band of snow is going to develop ahead of one ripple moving toward us, and whoever gets under that band will probably see snow for a solid twenty-four hours. Outside of that band, some areas will see considerably less…this will be a very localized band and, while it is impossible to specifically narrow down its exact location today, careful examination of this afternoon’s computer models at least suggest that it will be somewhere between M-59 and northern Ohio. The snow will continue through the day on Friday, and won’t taper off until Friday night.

The Local4Casters are monitoring this carefully, and will update you on Local 4, on our free weather app, and here on ClickOnDetroit.com as often as we have new information. As for snow totals, the models paint a very snowy picture, with more than six inches of snow appearing more and more likely for parts of our area (perhaps well over six inches).

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne counties until 7 p.m. on Friday.

Tomorrow’s computer models should have a pretty good handle on the location of the heaviest snow band, so we’ll have greater confidence in getting specific about the snow amounts and locations then. But until then, it’s prudent to start thinking about a difficult day to get around the city, with school closings looking likely for at least some of us. The National Weather Service just issued a Winter Storm Watch generally for areas south of I-69 in anticipated of this snow event on Friday.

Here is a series of maps showing how our in-house RPM model is portraying the timing of this next snow:

Overnight low Thursday night will be in the mid teens (-9 degrees Celsius), highs Friday in the mid to upper 20s (-3 degrees Celsius), and lows Friday night in the upper teens (-8 degrees Celsius).

Another (weaker) ripple potentially clips us with a lighter accumulating snow Saturday afternoon / evening. Highs in the upper 20s (-2 to -1 degree Celsius).

After a dry start to the day on Sunday, yet another batch of light accumulating snow is possible, with highs in the mid to upper 20s (-3 degrees Celsius).

After this weekend, it looks like we’ll get a nice reprieve from the snowy pattern, with mostly dry conditions through the end of next week.

