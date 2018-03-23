Bright but chilly weather continues Friday, this weekend

DETROIT - Not a big chill, but a moderate chill continues in Motown Friday and this weekend. The sun shines brightly, though.

Please join me on Twitter (@AndrewHumphrey) for regular weather updates.

Friday morning will be mostly clear and cold. Students and families will need their coats, hats, gloves and scarves to remain warm Temps will being in the 20s (at least, 5 degrees below average), and it will be dry traveling to work and school.

Sunrise is at 7:33 a.m. ET.

Friday afternoon will be mostly sunny in the Motor City, and it will be chilly. Highs will be in the mid 40s. Areas north of M-59 will be cloudier and colder with highs in the upper 30s.

Sunset is at 7:48 p.m. ET.

Friday evening gets colder, again. Temps in the mid 30s after sunset.

Friday night becomes colder with temps in the 20s. Pets and potted plants indoors.

Saturday and Sunday will look spectacular, but will feel just as chilly as it has been today and this week. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the 20s.

Daytime temps rise to the 50s Monday and much of next week. Monday will have increasing clouds and night time showers. Rain is possible Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low 50s. Scattered showers possible Thursday for the Tigers' opening day; afternoon temps in the low 50s.

Local 4Casters weather app:

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation.

Also, download our FREE Storm Pins app so you can take and share weather photos and videos. Just pin Storm Pins to a map so the Local4Casters can share them and give you a TV shoutout. Feel free to share pictures and clips with other Storm Pins users, too.

The FREE Local4Casters Weather and Storm Pins apps are the perfect way to make weather more social.

Weather links :

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.