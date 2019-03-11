Breezy, cold Sunday night

DETROIT - The wind advisory has long expired, but it remains quite breezy Sunday night as it become colder. More sunshine returns Monday, and higher temps arrive later this week.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy and colder. Temperatures will fall to a seasonable range. Lows will be in the middle and upper 20s. Wind speeds will remain significantly high; 10 to 20 mph sustained and gusts 20 to 35 mph. Wind chills will be in the teens and, at times, single digits.

Sunrise is at 7:52 a.m. ET.

Monday becomes brighter, but we still need our jackets. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 30s.

There will be abundant sunshine Tuesday with slightly higher temperatures. It's an excellent car-wash-day with highs will be in the low to mid 40s.

Wednesday and Thursday have much warmer weather. Some rain comes along with it, but pause will be in our 50°F on Wednesday. Thursday will have highs in the 60s with showers and a few thunderstorms.

What goes up must come down. So, Friday and Saturday become chillier colder. It will be mostly cloudy Friday with highs in the low to mid 40s. More clouds, Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s.

