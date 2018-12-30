Metro Detroit weather forecast: Brighter, not as cold Sunday

DETROIT - The last Sunday of 2018 becomes brighter and will not be as cold as Saturday. Motown rings in the new year on a chilly, wet note but temps will be above average. Then colder for the first few days of 2019.

While December 2018 will go down in history as one of the least snowy Decembers in Detroit's history, some very early morning snow showers (before 3 a.m. ET) may provide slippery conditions when most people and families wake up at dawn.

Sunrise is at 8:02 a.m. ET.

At breakfast time, skies will go from mostly cloudy to mostly clear. It will be cold no matter what with temps starting in the 20s. The wind will be light, but some wind chills will be in the teens. Some may have to allow for a little extra time going to services or other activities to brush any new snow off their windshields, windows and headlights.

Sunday afternoon will be mostly sunny and not as cold. Highs will be in the upper 30s. This is over 5 degrees higher than average, but coats, hats, scarves and gloves will still be needed to stay warm.

Sunset is at 5:10 p.m. ET

Sunday evening will be fair and chilly. Temps will be in the middle 30s. .

Chillier Sunday night under partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will be in the low 30s.

Welcome to New Year's Eve, Monday! Milder air returns behind the next round of precipitation. A mix of rain and wet snow will develop and arrive from the south mid- to late-Monday morning. As temps increase, a chilly rain will fall Monday afternoon. Highs will be just above 40 degrees.

Monday night will be chilly, wet and sloppy as the Motor City rings in the new year at midnight. Temps will be in the middle and upper 30s with rain.

Happy New Year, Tuesday! After the sun rises for the first time in 2019, temps will be in the low and mid 30s with scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, Tuesday afternoon with steady temps in the low and mid 30s.

Wednesday will be colder and partly sunny with afternoon temps near 30 degrees.

The mercury jumps back to the upper 30s with mostly sunny skies, Thursday and Friday.

