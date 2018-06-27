Bringing the heat: Metro Detroit is going to be way, way too hot this weekend

Enjoy the 70 degrees and rain while it lasts.

This weekend, June 29 through July 1, is going to be a hot one. Like, really hot. Way, way, way too hot.

Excessive heat and humidity is expected all weekend in Metro Detroit, with temperatures in the mid-to-high 90s. Heat indices are expected to be between 100 and 110 degrees.

You read that right. 100s. That's triple digits, folks! And you thought it was hot two weekends ago.

Basically, if you don't need to be outside this weekend, maybe don't go outside. Or, find a nice pool.

