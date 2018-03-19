Calm start with temps on the upper 20s across Metro Detroit

It’s a calm start with Monday morning temps in the upper 20s to low 30s under partly cloudy skies and no wet weather around today. We will see mostly sunny skies and a bit of a breeze ENE 5-15 mph gusting over 20 mph late morning through the afternoon. Those cooler breezes from the north and east will keep us cooler today in the low 40s for most areas with some mid 40s farther inland away from the big lakes.

Spring Begins around noon time Tuesday and we will see a quiet day as a storm system passes just south of us. It doesn’t look like even a glancing blow to our South Zone tomorrow with rain or snow. Instead, maybe a little bit of cloud cover skirting our southern counties bordering Ohio while most of us see mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions at times tomorrow. Highs again are expected in the upper 30s to low and mid 40s with the winds NE 7-17 mph gusting over 20 mph.

Look for a very similar pattern Wednesday with a near miss on rain and snow passing to our south bringing nothing more than a few more clouds south. Highs will fall back just a few degrees midweek and then warming just a few degrees to end the week. Right now, it doesn’t look like any big weather patterns will cross our path this week or weekend. Track temperatures and our next rain and/or snow chances with our Local4Casters app.

