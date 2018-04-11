Calm, wet and warming up across Metro Detroit

Calm conditions to start our Wednesday here in Metro Detroit, but some wet weather is moving in with a few flakes in The Thumb. And, we need to get used this as each day moving forward gets wetter and warmer. Shower chances today are mainly mid morning and early afternoon with a wintry mix possible to light rain for a short time midday. Any areas seeing snow this morning won’t see any accumulation but you could get a coating, especially our North and West Zones. It will be mostly dry through the afternoon and windy as winds SSW 10-20 mph will gust to 30 mph under mostly cloudy skies and highs taking off into the low and mid 50s later this afternoon.

We can expect rain and thundershowers overnight into early Thursday likely before we go on the air with Local 4 News Today. That means a quick soaking with rumbles of thunder 3am to 8am tomorrow. After the morning showers, breezy and warming into the 60s and those pesky winds SW 15-25 mph may gust closer to 40 mph.

Friday will be a very close call with showers. Expect some rain around especially in the morning. It looks like the rain will set up more over Western and Central Lower Michigan for most of the day keeping us mostly dry. Again, our West and North Zones have the best chances for rain and thunder during the day. Most of Metro Detroit will be mostly cloudy, warm, and breezy with highs in the 60s to near 70 degrees if we stay dry and see a little bit of sun.

Saturday looks wet as well with temps in the 60s falling into the 50s for most of the weekend. It’s a bit early to call, but model data suggests a weekend washout with rain most of the days Saturday and Sunday lingering into Monday too. We wouldn’t be surprised to see a few more flakes Monday night into Tuesday next week… stay tuned. Track temperatures and our next rain and/or snow chances with our Local4Casters app.

