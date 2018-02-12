Check out some of the snow totals from last weekend's winter storm in Metro Detroit

DETROIT - It seemed to snow non-stop in Metro Detroit all weekend, which resulted in some impressive snow totals in the area.

Some of the highest totals recorded were in Lapeer County, topping nearly 14 inches of snow from Friday through Sunday.

Some of the Metro Detroit area was spared from additional snow on Sunday, as some of the snow turned to freezing rain.

Here's a hand full of confirmed snow totals in SE Michigan from Friday through Sunday:

Tuesday brings more cloud cover but still dry and cool conditions. It will be only partly sunny tomorrow with highs in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees and lighter winds again ESE 5-10 mph. The increase in clouds is a sign of some wet weather trying to work into Pure Michigan mid week.

Temps begin to take off Wednesday with lows in the upper teens and low 20s, and highs heading into the 40s! It will be a decent start to the day with some sun and we may be near 40 degrees by lunch time. The clouds do thicken in the afternoon and there’s a chance for a little drizzle here and there Wednesday afternoon and evening.

More showers are likely on Thursday with temps staying well into the upper 30s to mid 40s and scattered rain showers.

One model this morning is aggressive on the rain chances Thursday calling for some heavy downpours, but the graphic model data does not yet support this so stay tuned. It will cool a bit on Friday and Saturday with highs closer to freezing, and then back into the 40s possibly by Sunday.

