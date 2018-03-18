Chillier air arrives Monday

DETROIT - As the NCAA Tournament continues at LCA, temperatures drop outside the arena. Skies remain mostly clear. Temps will be in the low 40s by sunset and in the upper 30s afterward.

Sunday night will be fair and cold. Overnight lows will return to the low and mid-20s.

Monday will be mostly sunny, but chillier air arrives. Highs will be just above 40 degrees. Students will need their coats, again, for outdoor recess.

Spring starts at 12:15 p.m. ET, Tuesday, with the vernal equinox. The first day of spring will be chilly with highs in the upper 30s.

Wednesday will be cloudy and chilly with highs in the middle and upper 30s. Thursday and Friday will be sunnier with higher temps. The mercury will be back above 40 degrees each afternoon.

