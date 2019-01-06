Metro Detroit forecast: Chillier Sunday with more sunshine

DETROIT - It is feeling a little more like winter again for the first Sunday of 2019. It remains dry all day with a fair amount of sunshine. Slippery weather including some snow Monday is expected.

Sunday morning will be chilly, but morning temperatures will be closer to average highs than average lows for this time of year. Under mostly sunny skies, temperatures begin in the low 30s.

Sunrise is at 8:02 a.m. ET.

Sunday afternoon will be partly to mostly sunny. It will be colder than Saturday. With a north westerly wind, hot temperatures will be in the upper 30s. With enough sunshine we will make it to the low 40s.

Hockey fans will need to wear their favorite Redwings jacket, hat and sweater to remain warm outside Little Caesars Arena. They play the Washington Capitals when the puck drops at 5 p.m. ET.

Sunset is at 5:16 p.m. ET.

Sunday evening will be chilly under fair skies. Temps will be in the middle and upper 30s.

Sunday night becomes cloudy here and colder. Overnight lows will be in the 20s and low 30s.

A new low pressure system approaches, Monday. That means cloudy skies in the morning. Flurries and snow showers develop by mid to late morning. With temperatures rising, snowflakes could mix with rain drops or freezing rain, mid day. The wintry mix changes quickly to rain, Monday afternoon. Highs will be in the low 40s.

It will be chilly and windy, Tuesday. Daytime temps will be in the low 40s under mostly cloudy skies.

Wednesday through Friday will feel more seasonable. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny with afternoon temperatures between 30 and 35°F each day.

