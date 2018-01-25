Metro Detroit weather: Chilly Thursday evening, clearing overnight

DETROIT - Detroit keeps overcast skies Thursday evening, and it'll be chilly. Skies clear overnight with higher temps and sunshine on the way, Friday.

Temps will be near 30°F Thursday evening. Families will need to dress for colder conditions before coming downtown for the 2018 North American International Auto Show at Cobo and the 7:30 p.m. Red Wings game against Chicago. Wind chills will be in the low and mid 20s with a southerly wind.

That wind will bring higher temps, eventually. Thursday night will be cold and become mostly clear. Shortly after midnight, low temperatures will be in the mid 20s.

Friday will be sunnier and milder. Skies will be mostly sunny, especially morning and mid-day. With enough sunshine, highs will approach 50°F; nearly 20 degrees above average. Great conditions for people walking around Campus Martius for the Meridian Winter Blast; not so great for ice sculptures or the snow slide.

Saturday will be warmer than average, too. Temps back to the middle and upper 40s. Rain is in the forecast ahead of a cold front. Wet conditions are more likely in the morning and midday.

Sunday will be drier and chillier with more appropriate Winter Blast weather. Highs will be in the middle and upper 30s with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies.

