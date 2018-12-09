Metro Detroit Forecast: Chilly with more sunshine Sunday

DETROIT - It’s Sunday, and more sunshine is on the way for Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Very cold conditions, again, in the morning. Chilly in the afternoon. Slightly higher temperatures on the way for the beginning of this week.

Families will need their coats, hats, scarves and gloves before going to Sunday morning services and activities. Temperature starts in the teams. Calm to very light wind means wind chills will not be as brutal as yesterday morning.

Sunrise is at 7:50 a.m. ET.

Sunday afternoon will be sunny and chilly. Highs will be in the middle to upper 30s. Streets and highways will be dry for basketball fans going to and from the 3:30 p.m. ET Pistons game against New Orleans at Little Caesars Arena.

Sunday evening will be clear and colder. Temperatures fall closer to 30°F.

Sunday night will be clear and cold. Overnight lows will be in the low 20s.

Monday and Tuesday will be mainly sunny. We will take every degree we can get, so highs will be in the upper thirties to 40°F.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and chilly with daytime temps in the low 40s.

Thursday will be cloudy with rain arriving late. Afternoon temps will be in the low 40s.

Friday and Saturday have a mix of rain and snow showers, for now. Temperatures near 40 during the day and in the middle 30s at night.

