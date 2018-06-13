Close to record-breaking heat expected in Metro Detroit for Father's Day weekend

It's feeling hot, hot, hot!

Temperatures are in the 80s as we end the week and head into Father's Day weekend - but it's about get hotter.

Brandon Roux says:

Saturday will be a touch more muggy as highs race toward 90 degrees. A shower chance arrives late, late Saturday and should be gone by sunrise Sunday.

We won't hit the record high on Father's Day, but we will be too close for comfort.

Expect muggy mid 90s for Dad short of that record of 99 degrees on June 17th set back in 1994.

This means you'll need to find a pool. Any pool. Just jump into it and cool off. The neighbors won't mind.

