Clouds build, chilly Saturday with snow on the horizon

DETROIT - Clouds gather Saturday under cold and chilly conditions. Snow develops later and becomes more widespread Super Bowl Sunday.

Monday morning goes from mostly cloudy to overcast. It starts with frigid conditions with temps starting near 10°F and wind chills near or below 0°F. Snowy conditions develop closer to Lake Michigan from folks traveling west to Kalamazoo, Grand Rapids or Muskegon.

Sunrise is at 7:49 a.m. ET.

Saturday afternoon will be cloudy and seasonably cold. Highs will be near 30°F. Wind chills will be in the teens much of the day. Scattered snow develops mainly in The Thumb and in towns near M-59/Hall road and farther northward.

Saturday evening and Saturday night will have scattered light snow expand over all of Southeast Michigan. Snow becomes more widespread and, at times, heavier Sunday morning and Sunday during the day.

Drivers will need to use extreme caution while driving to and from Super Bowl LII parties and gatherings.

By the end of Sunday evening, 2-6 inches of new snow will fall with 2-4 inches along I-94 and to the south. Detroit and areas just south and north of 8 Mile will receive 3-5 inches. For now, 4-6 inches of snow is possible closer to Hall Road/M-59 and northward.

Snow ends Sunday night. Overnight lows will be near 10°F.

Monday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy and cold. Highs will be in the upper 20s. Monday night has another chance of snow.

Tuesday will start with snow showers and end up with mostly cloudy skies. Winter coats still needed with highs in the mid 20s.

