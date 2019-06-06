Metro Detroit weather: Clouds in the morning, sunshine in the afternoon

DETROIT - Welcome to Thursday, Motown! Sunshine and dry air join us today. It will be warm and wonderful. It becomes even warmer as we stroll into the weekend.

Thursday morning will be mild . Skies will be mostly cloudy with patchy fog. Temperatures start in the 50s. Students who are still in school can expect outdoor recess as skies become sunnier toward lunchtime.

Sunrise is at 5:57 a.m. ET.

Thursday afternoon becomes mostly sunny, warm and delightful. Highs will be in the middle 70s. It will be a terrific day for eating outdoors or going to the pool.

Thursday evening will be fair and warm. The thermometer will be at room temperature; in the low 70s.

Sunset will be at 9:07 p.m. ET.

Thursday night will be mostly clear and mild. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 50s.

Friday will have a pond and sunshine at higher temperatures. Afternoon temps will be near 80°F.

Saturday will be a fabulous car wash day, as well. More sunshine with highs in the low 80s.

The next chance of rain will be on Sunday with partly sunny skies and scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Daytime temperatures reach the low 80s.

