Metro Detroit weather: Cloudy Friday night, showers Saturday

DETROIT - A lakeshore flood warning is in effect for Monroe and Wayne counties until 12 midnight, Friday night.

On top of flood concerns, rain showers move in Friday evening and Friday night. The chance of showers remains Saturday. Drier conditions settle in Sunday.

Please join me on Twitter (@AndrewHumphrey) for regular weather updates.

Clouds continue to increase late Friday afternoon with temps in the low 70s. Temps drop to the 60s by dinnertime. The decline will be faster in areas with rain arriving. Showers arrive from the south for the evening rush hour into Friday night.

Families affected by lakeshore flooding must seek higher ground. Wind-blown water from Lake Erie and the Detroit River continue to pound the coast with 4-7 foot waves. The wind remains strong from the east-northeast and east 10-20 mph and gusts near 35 mph.

Sunset is at 8:51 p.m. ET.

Friday night will have showers and a few thunderstorms. Drivers must be careful on wet roads. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 50s.

Sunrise is at 6:08 a.m. ET.

Saturday will have scattered showers in the morning. Temps start in the 50s and low 60s. Skies will be cloudy, midday, with temps in the upper 60s. Raindrops and scattered thunderstorms return after 2 p.m. ET. Highs will be near 75 degrees.

Sunday will be drier. Skies will be mostly cloudy, and afternoon temps will be near 70 degrees. Despite the gray conditions, Flower Day at Eastern Market in Detroit will be wonderful. Great conditions for the morning walk for the National Kidney Foundation at the Detroit Zoo.

Showers and thunderstorms return Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

It become warm and summer-like with sunshine Wednesday and Thursday. Daytime temps near 80 degrees.

Local 4Casters weather app:

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation.

Also, download our FREE Storm Pins app so you can take and share weather photos and videos. Just pin Storm Pins to a map so the Local4Casters can share them and give you a TV shoutout. Feel free to share pictures and clips with other Storm Pins users, too.

The FREE Local4Casters Weather and Storm Pins apps are the perfect way to make weather more social.

Weather links :

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.