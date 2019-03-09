Metro Detroit weather: Cold Friday night then wet and windy this weekend

DETROIT - If it's not one thing its another! Mother Nature helps keep Friday night plans in tact, but it gets colder. Get ready for higher temps this weekend but with rain then high wind speeds.

Friday evening and Friday night will be mostly clear. It becomes colder with temps falling from the low and mid 30s at dinnertime to the upper teens and low 20s overnight.

Saturday begins with beautiful sunshine for breakfast-time. Clouds take over by lunch, but more thawing occurs. Temps will be in the middle and upper 30s midday. Saturday afternoon will have temps in the low 40s under mostly cloudy skies.

Precipitation moves in by 5 p.m. ET and afterward. Some areas west of I-275 and north of 8 Mile may briefly receive a wintry mix, at first, before changing over to rain Saturday evening. All Southeast Michigan neighborhoods will have wet conditions due to rain, which will be heavy at times. The best chance of heavy downpours is between 9 p.m. and midnight ET.

Remember to SPRING FORWARD one hour, Saturday night-early Sunday morning. Daylight Saving Time begins, and it's a good time to change the batteries in all alarms like smoke detectors and carbon monoxide monitors.

Sunday will be cloudy and windy. Wind gusts will be between 30 and 40 mph. Secure any loose articles outdoors or bring them indoors and be prepared for power outages. More melting of any leftover snow or ice with highs near 40 degrees.

Monday will be chillier under partly sunny skies. Afternoon temps in the upper 30s.

Tuesday will be sunny and cool. Highs in the low 40s.

Then, it becomes warmer. Wednesday will be near 50 degrees with scattered showers. Thursday will be near 60 degrees with rains and thunderstorms.

