Cold, snowy start to March on tap for Metro Detroit

DETROIT - Clouds will be filling in from the southwest for the rest of the day leaving some hazy sunshine to mostly cloudy skies.

Highs will halt in the low 30s with lighter winds SE 5-10 mph and dry conditions through the rest of your Thursday around Metro Detroit.

Friday

Another chilly start Friday in the teens but the winds will remain quiet. Sunshine all day will bring highs into the mid and upper 30s with a few of you hitting 40 degrees perhaps. Clouds start racing in after sunset and snow appears overnight.

Saturday

Snow showers will greet you as you head out on Saturday morning. It looks like a clipper system falling apart as it approaches, so look for scattered snow showers with less than an inch accumulations with lighter flakes into the afternoon.

Sunday

A Sunday storm of significance will likely move just to our south. Our South Zone (south of I-94) has the best chance of snow Sunday as temps tumble into the teens and 20s. We'll keep you posted if the path of this storm shifts more north which would mean shovelable snow.

Next week

It's cold all week next week with single digit lows and 20s for highs and cold breezes bringing occasional lake effect snow showers.

