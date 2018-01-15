Cold start with 1-3 inches of snow expected across Metro Detroit

A quiet and cold early morning with temps in the low and mid teens as you head out around Metro Detroit. A snow maker or Alberta Clipper is moving in and will start bringing very light snow by 5 or 6am and that could slow down the morning drive on this MLK Day. Light snow will be with us most of the day with a couple of periods of slightly heavier snow. Those times will likely be mid morning and again in the mid afternoon. Highs today will only hit the low and mid 20s with an all day snow accumulation of 1-3” around SE Lower Michigan with most of us getting 2” and only a few areas seeing slightly more.

A chilly Tuesday ahead with morning lows in the low teens and highs around 20 degrees or slightly warmer. Watch out for icy spots early tomorrow as light snow from Monday may linger through the early overnight making it slick at times early tomorrow. Other than that, mostly cloudy and cool with temps in the upper teens and low 20s, and wind chills in the single digits to teens all day. Winds will be SW 7-12 mph and we should see sunshine at times Tuesday.

A single digit start Wednesday with highs once again struggling in the mid 20s. Skies will be partly sunny to partly cloudy and if we get a couple of hours of decent sun in the afternoon, we may hit some upper 20s. We will be in the neighborhood of 30 degrees with dry weather Thursday warming into the weekend.

Get ready for highs near 40 degrees Friday, although we likely will fall short. We’ll be well into the 40s this weekend with a chance for showers, especially on Sunday which should be all rain. Track temperatures and our next snow chances with our Local4Casters app.

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.