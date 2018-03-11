Metro Detroit weather: Cold Sunday night, snow on the way for Monday

DETROIT - Motown has done it! As we've been talking about all weekend, temps reached 40°F Sunday afternoon.

Welcome to Daylight Saving Time (no "S")! Sunset is at 7:35 p.m. ET.

Sunday evening will be fair and chilly with temps back in the mid-30s. Coats and hats are needed to stay warm while going out for early St. Patrick's Day celebrations.

Sunday night will be cloudier and colder. Overnight lows in the middle and upper 20s. Pets and potted plants need to be back indoors.

Snow showers return with a weak cold front Monday. A trace to an inch of snow is possible by the end of Monday night. Use caution on slippery surfaces. Highs near 35°F.

Tuesday will have scattered snow, and it remains cold. Highs near 35°F, again. Another trace to an inch is possible.

Wednesday become sunnier and remains chilly. Highs in the upper 30s.

Thursday will not be as cold. Highs in the mid 40s under mostly sunny skies.

The NCAA Tournament arrives Friday at LCA. Spring-like weather does, too. Highs in the low 50s with sunshine.

St. Patrick's Day, Saturday will be near 50°F with a chance of showers.

