Coldest air of the season in Metro Detroit to arrive next weekend

DETROIT - We are going to have a pretty nice day ahead by typical Detroit winter standards.

Early this morning, however, we are starting with partial clearing to the north and lots of clouds in the south, and temps in the low to mid 20s.

But the 10 mph north wind is creating wind chills in the teens, not to mention the wind chill you will personally generate while going on an early morning jog.

It is another busy day here in the metro area with lots of big events going on. In addition to the Plymouth Ice Festival, we have Cirque du Soleil: Corteo at Little Caesars Arena, and Aladdin at the Detroit Opera House.

It is a great day to come downtown early and grab a bite to eat before the show or even skate a few laps around the Campus Martius ice rink.

Afternoon highs in the upper 20s to low 30s will be pretty easy to handle with the developing sunshine, even those of you starting the day with clouds should see sunshine by this afternoon, and remember that your car will be nice and warm inside if parked outside in the sunshine and you come back to it in the early to mid-afternoon.

I still see a lot of Christmas lights up around town so, if you are waiting for the next weather opportunity to take yours down, this afternoon would be a good choice. And do not put it off until next weekend. That is when the coldest air of the season will arrive. The dry weather lasts into the evening hours with temperatures falling into the mid 20s.

