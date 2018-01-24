Metro Detroit weather forecast: Coldest day of the week across SE Michigan

It’s the coldest day of the week around Metro Detroit, and it’s not all that bad. Temps are in the 20s this morning with wind chills in the teens as you head out, but the winds will relax and we expect a calm and cool Wednesday. Afternoon highs will only creep back to near freezing under mostly cloudy skies most of the day and winds NW 5-12 mph.

It will be cool again tomorrow with morning temps in the teens to low 20s under clearing skies. The sunshine Thursday afternoon will help temps rebound a little into the mid and upper 30s. The winds will be light again, but temps and winds will be on the rise heading into Friday.

The Winter Blast weekend in Detroit looks pretty nice. It will be warmer and breezy Friday with highs in the mid to upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. The winds will begin to whip around S 10-20 mph and a few neighborhoods may hit 50 degrees. Overcast skies will fill in as we head into the late evening ahead of wet weather to start your weekend.

Saturday morning will be wet and it looks like rain with morning temps in the upper 30s. We may see a light mix, but morning rain showers and then cloudy and mild through the afternoon. It stays breezy and highs are again in the mid 40s or warmer one more day. Cool air arrives Saturday night and Sunday morning and we may get some light snow to end the weekend with no accumulation expected. Track temperatures and our next rain and snow chances with our Local4Casters app.

