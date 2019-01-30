Coldest temperatures ever recorded throughout history, in all 50 states

As parts of the Midwest brace for, and experience, the most brutal stretch of frigid weather in a generation, it might make you wonder: What’s the coldest it’s ever gotten in our state?

Or, what’s the coldest it’s ever gotten in the United States?

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, better known as NOAA, provided some data this week to answer those questions.

You might be surprised by the numbers. Even in Florida, the temperature has dropped to -2 degrees. It happened on Feb. 13, 1899, in Tallahassee, according to weather.com.

The coldest it’s ever been in the U.S. was in -- you guessed it! -- Alaska. Just north of Fairbanks, on Jan. 23, 1971, the temperature was 80 degrees below zero. In the contiguous U.S., Montana takes home the coldest-ever award. It was -70 degrees at Rogers Pass on Jan. 20, 1954.

