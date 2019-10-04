Cool and brisk Friday evening

DETROIT - Welcome to Friday evening, Motown!

It remains cool and brisk during Friday's remaining daylight hours. Quite chilly tonight with some gardeners covering their plants. The weekend will have sunshine with higher, more seasonable temps and a chance of rain mainly when families are sleeping.

The rest of Friday afternoon and evening will be mostly cloudy and cool. Temps will be near 60 degrees before dinnertime, then fall to the 50s during and after the ride home from work. It remains dry, just grab a jacket before going out to dinner, a movie or a concert.

Sunset is at 7:10 p.m. ET.

Show off your fall fashions Friday night as it becomes chillier. Skies will be mostly to partly cloudy with temps falling to the low and mid 40s in Motown and the middle and upper 30s in surrounding towns. Some farmers and gardeners will need to cover their plants and bring potted plants indoors. Bringing pets indoors to stay warm is a great idea, too.

Sunrise is at 7:34 a.m. ET.

Saturday will be partly sunny and milder. Jackets may be needed most of the day, but the sunshine will look and feel great. Highs will be in the low 60s. Wonderful football weather for the Michigan-Iowa game in Ann Arbor at 12 noon ET, and it will be milder in Columbus, Ohio for the Michigan State-OSU game in the evening.

Saturday night will have a chance of showers with an approaching cold front. Lows will be in the mid 50s.

Sunday will be wet in the morning and mostly cloudy to partly sunny in the afternoon. It becomes milder. Highs in the upper 60s.

Sunshine will dominate most of next week, including Yom Kippur. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s and lows will be in the 40s and low 50s. Yom Kippur begins Tuesday evening with sunset around 7 p.m. ET.

