Cool and cloudy Friday on tap with possible showers

DETROIT - A chilly start to your Finally Friday around Metro Detroit with temps in the low 40s for most and some numbers closer to freezing in our North Zone, so we cannot rule out some patchy frost north of I-69 early on. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast through the lunch hour and beyond with active weather staying to our south most of the day. We may see a few showers sneak in later this afternoon and this evening, but those showers will be on the lighter side as dry air in place will take some time to move out. It stays cool all day with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s, and if you head out tonight grab an umbrella and an extra layer because it will be cool with some drizzle for some our area High School football games. The real rain comes in overnight.

It’s going to be a wild weekend around SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario! We will have a wet and possibly stormy start to your Saturday with soaking showers mainly between 2am and 7am. Some areas could get an inch or more of rain moving west to east through the area. A warm front lifts in during the day and highs will take aim at 80 degrees through the afternoon with warming winds SSW 8-18 mph gusting to 25 mph. We have a minor risk or threat for Severe Storms during the day with the warm and unstable air moving in. Keep an eye to the skies in the afternoon although it looks like storms will be scattered later in the day while some of us won’t see much action late. Keep an eye to the skies! To recap, heavy rain and thunder early Saturday and a chance for storms to produce damaging winds in the late afternoon or early evening.

Sunday will be a bit cooler in the upper 60s to low 70s with morning rain chances moving out by late morning. Columbus Day, Monday looks warmer again and mostly dry with highs near 80 degrees under partly sunny skies. One computer model throws some heavy rain into the area late in the day, but there is not a lot of consistency there. A better chance for game changing showers and storms will be late, late Tuesday and early Wednesday! Still, highs are near 80 degrees through midweek and then cooling and dry Thursday in the 60s to near 70 degrees. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

