Metro Detroit weather forecast: Cool, crisp Saturday morning, then warmer

DETROIT - Saturday morning is cool and crisp, and, most importantly, has low wind speeds with no gusts. Skies will be bright today with warm weather on the way. A few showers Sunday.

An hour before sunrise, another astronomical sight will amaze would-be and professional astronomers. Saturn and Mars can be seen underneath the moon in the southern sky.

Temperatures will be near 50°F. Anyone outdoors will need a jacket or sweatshirt to be warm and comfortable.

Sunrise is at 6:24 a.m. ET.

Skies will be clear as temperatures travel through the 50s and 60s from breakfast time to lunchtime. Remember to join Local 4 and thousands of Pink Warriors at Comerica Park in downtown Detroit for Race For The Cure.

Saturday afternoon will be warm and wonderful. Highs will be in the middle and upper 70s. Great weather for people going to and from Women's Weekend in Novi or other activities.

Saturday evening will be mostly clear and mild. Temps near 70°F.

Skies will be partly cloudy Sunday night. It remains mild with lows in the 50s. Families can same some money by giving their heaters a break.

Sunday will be cloudier with scattered showers. Umbrellas will be needed going to and from services and activities like Women's Weekend in Novi. It will be cooler with the added cloud cover. Highs in the upper 60s.

Monday will be cool and bright. Highs in the low 60s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be warmer. Highs returning to the upper 60s, then low and mid 70s.

Showers possible Thursday.

