Metro Detroit weather forecast: Cool Friday night, comfortable weekend

DETROIT - Friday evening cools off nicely under clear skies. Temps will be in the 70s at dinnertime and during the Detroit Tigers' game against the Texas Rangers.

Friday night will be cool and comfortable. This is a night to air out your home, but you may need an extra blanket. Overnight lows will be in the middle 50s in Motown; even in the 40s farther north and west.

Then, welcome to the first full weekend of July! Also, more beautiful weather is on tap. Warm, filled with sunshine and comfortable.

Please join me on Twitter (@AndrewHumphrey) for regular weather updates.

Saturday morning will be cool and crisp. Temperature start in the low 50s and surrounding neighborhoods around Detroit and in the upper 50s in Motown.

Skies will be filled with sunshine all day. Perfect weather for Elvis first in Ypsilanti, Michigan, and for any other activity in the motor city on Southeast Motown.

Skies will be filled with sunshine all day. Perfect weather for Elvis first in Ypsilanti, Michigan, and for any other activity in the motor city on Southeast Michigan. Ours will be just above 80°F.

Saturday evening will be clear and mild. Temperatures will be in the 70s. Great weather for barbecues hanging by the pool.

Saturday night cools off again under clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the lower middle 60s.

Sunday will be warmer, but low humidity will still exist.

Saturday evening will be clear and mild. Temperatures will be in the 70s. Great weather for barbecues hanging by the pool.

Saturday night cools off again under clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the lower middle 60s.

Sunday will be warmer, but low humidity will still exist. It will be a fantastic day to go to the Detroit zoo, the Detroit historical museum, the Michigan science center, or the Detroit it will be a fantastic day to go to the Detroit zoo, the Detroit historical museum, the Michigan science center, or the Detroit Institute of Art.

Monday becomes harder. With temperatures returning to 90° a bit more. Plus, the humidity increases.

Tuesday will be hazy hot and humid, with that thunderstorms possible, around 90°, again

Local 4Casters weather app:

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation.

Also, download our FREE Storm Pins app so you can take and share weather photos and videos. Just pin Storm Pins to a map so the Local4Casters can share them and give you a TV shoutout. Feel free to share pictures and clips with other Storm Pins users, too.

The FREE Local4Casters Weather and Storm Pins apps are the perfect way to make weather more social.

Weather links:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.