Cool Friday night, stormy after midnight

DETROIT - Welcome to Friday evening. It continues to be cloudy in Detroit and Southeast Michigan and cool for now. Warmer weather is on the way overnight and for Saturday alond with thunderstorms.

The rest of Friday will be cloudy and cool, but remaining dry temperatures will hover near 60°F during the dinner-hour and for the start of Friday night football games. A few scattered showers may develop before midnight, but there's a better chance for thunderstorms during the overnight hours.

Friday night will continue to be cloudy with showers and thunderstorms developing a few hours before dawn and through the breakfast hour. A warm front brings thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours, lightning and gusty winds, especially between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. ET. Temperatures, overnight will remain near 60°F and rise, after midnight, into the middle 60s.

Saturday will be soggy in the morning and dry during the middle of the day. It will become very warm with highs near or just above 80°F. Round two of showers and thunderstorms occurs after 3 p.m. ET ahead of a cold front. Just like the early morning hours, Detroiters need to remain alert for heavy rainfall, dangerous lightning and damaging wind and hail. This time between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. ET.

Sunday will have scattered showers, and it will be cooler. Temperatures will be in the low 60s in the morning and in the middle 60s in the afternoon.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday become much warmer again. It feels like summer daytime temperatures near between 80 and 85°F. Each day will be partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

