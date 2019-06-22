Cool, lovely Saturday night in Motown

DETROIT - A Flood Warning is in effect along the Huron River in Livingston County until 8 p.m. ET, Saturday.

Welcome to Saturday evening and Saturday night, Motown!

After blue skies Saturday afternoon, we will have clear skies Saturday night. Becoming much cooler, again, tonight then warm and beautiful on Sunday. Storms still in the forecast, Monday, including around the time of the Ford Fireworks.

Saturday evening will be fair and mild. Perfect weather for a stroll or enjoying music at GM River Days. Temperatures will be in the low 70s and 60s at dinnertime.

Sunset is at 9:13 p.m. ET.

Saturday night will become mostly clear and quite cool. Many of us can sleep comfortably with no air conditioning needed. Mother Nature takes care of that with overnight lows will be in the upper 40s and 50s.

Sunrise is at 5:57 a.m. ET.

Sunday will go from mostly sunny to partly sunny, and it will be warm, again. Highs will be near 80 degrees. It will be another great day to spend at the beach or by the pool.

Remember to wear plenty of sunscreen to protect yourself and family members and friends from harmful ultraviolet radiation. Also, do not leave children or pets alone in any unattended vehicles.

Fireworks forecast

Showers and storms arrive, Monday. The greatest chance of wet weather is between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. ET. Heavy downpours, dangerous lightning and high wind are possible. People setting up for the Ford Fireworks in Detroit or Windsor should have a plan in place to prepare for the possibility of lightning. It will be warm and humid, so stay hydrated. Highs will be in the low and mid 80s.

Tuesday will be sunnier and remain warm. Highs will be near 80 degrees.

Wednesday will be warm and dry with sunshine. Highs in the low 80s with much calmer weather.

Thursday and Friday will be hotter and muggy with scattered afternoon showers and storms. No wash-outs, but it will feel and look more like summer for the first full week of summer.

Beach & boating forecast

Lake Erie

Saturday Night: Clear. Water Temp: 68 deg. F; Wind: ESE 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Sunday: Water Temp: 69 deg. F; Wind: SE 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Lake St. Clair

Saturday Night: Clear. Water Temp: 61 deg. F; Wind: ESE 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Sunday: Water Temp: 62 deg. F; Wind: SE 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Lake Huron

Saturday Night: Clear. Water Temp: 55 deg. F; Wind: ESE 5-10 kts.; Waves: 1-2 ft.

Sunday: Water Temp: 56 deg. F; Wind: SE 5-10 kts.; Waves: 1-2 ft.

Up North Forecast

Northern Lower Peninsula

Saturday Night: Clear, cool. Low in the 50s.

Sunday: Partly sunny, chance of showers. High in the mid 70s.

Upper Peninsula

Saturday Night: Increasing clouds, cool. Low in the 50s.

Sunday: Showers develop. High in the mid 70s.

