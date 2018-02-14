Cool start in the 20s with temps in the 40s later in SE Michigan

Happy Valentine’s Day! Mother Nature is giving us all a little love today with clear skies and a cool start in the teens and 20s as you head out under clear skies. Some patchy fog in some rural spots and some slick spots on the roads this morning, but that’s the worst of our concerns today. Mostly sunny skies and highs racing into the low 40s this afternoon. Clouds will increase through the afternoon and we may even get some light rain in our South Zone later this afternoon or evening south of I-94. Spotty drizzle for the rest of Metro Detroit after 7pm possible, and we may see some thick fog develop overnight into early Thursday.

Another mild day tomorrow as the February melt will get some help Thursday from temps in the 40s to near 50 degrees, and a few rain showers in the afternoon. Most of the day is mostly cloudy and warming with rain and isolated thundershowers in the afternoon hours tomorrow. Watch your storm drains as the water from melting snow may have trouble finding a place to drain.

Friday and Saturday are cool again in the upper 20s to low and mid 30s Friday. We should see any wintry mix early Friday gone by sunrise. So, clouds become partly cloudy through the day with a cool breeze WNW 5-15 mph gusting to 25 mph. Most of Saturday is cool and dry, but snow is possible Saturday night and/or early Sunday. Temps start in the teens and warm into the low 30s through the afternoon. Any snow Saturday night won’t accumulate to much, but it could be more than a dusting for some of us. Sunday sends us back toward 40 degrees with sunshine returning. We may be a few rain showers on President’s Day Monday late in the day, so stay tuned. Track temperatures and our next rain and/or snow chances with our Local4Casters app.

