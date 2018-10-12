Cool start in the low 40s across Metro Detroit

Happy Friday, Happy Weekend! It’s a cool start in the low 40s as you head out and about around Metro Detroit under partly cloudy skies and dry conditions. We will get a little sunshine during the morning hours and more clouds later in the day. With a blanket of clouds overhead by 2pm, highs will hold in the low 50s with winds WNW becoming WSW 5-15 mph. Shower chances are weak during the day, but there may be a few light showers in our South Zone and Down River in the late afternoon. Evening showers are more likely but will be mostly confined to areas south of 8 Mile. It will be drizzle and light, spotty showers so not too much to worry about, but for some out and about it will be cold and damp.

Patchy frost to start your weekend Saturday with morning lows in the mid 30s under partly cloudy skies. The more clouds overnight, the warmer we will stay, limiting frost development. The sun will be out all day with highs hitting the low and mid 50s with winds WSW 5-12 mph. We won’t get out of the 50s all weekend. You can expect 30s to low 40s early Sunday and sunshine changing to only partly sunny by the afternoon. We do have a shot at some showers, but models reveal that will be late in the day into Monday morning.

We start with a few showers early Monday and then partly sunny and still cool most of the day in the 40s to maybe low 50s. Frost is most likely Tuesday and Wednesday mornings next week with afternoon sun and highs in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

