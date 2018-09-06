Cooler conditions with scattered showers across SE Michigan

The cool down has arrived! We are still battling showers coming and going this morning and this will be the case through the early afternoon. Scattered morning showers and a line of rain showers will move north to south mid morning into the early afternoon. We may hang on to a few showers through the late afternoon in our South Zone closer to the Ohio border. Skies will stay mostly cloudy most of the day with morning lows in the 60s and highs only rebounding to the mid 70s. The winds NNE 5-12 mph will keep pumping clouds in from Lake Huron and this will be the general source of our winds the next few days.

It will feel even cooler Friday around Metro Detroit with lows dipping into the 50s for most, but highs again will only hit the mid 70s tomorrow. Skies will be only partly sunny and it will be dry all day and into the evening for Friday Night Football games. We will be watching the approach of Tropical Depression Gordon moisture this weekend although it looks to hold off until Sunday and Monday.

The weekend will stay on the mild side with low to maybe mid 70s Saturday under partly sunny skies. Sunday should start dry but the Gordon moisture may move in at any time during the day. At least one computer model shows a large area of rain moving in early Monday morning bringing heavy rain chances to start next week. Again, we will keep you posted on the storms slow movement in our direction. If we stay rain free Sunday, we will see a little sun and a lot of high clouds with temps in the low to mid 70s. With rain, Sunday temps may stay in the upper 60s all day. No big cool downs or warm ups ahead… we will get back into the upper 70s by Wednesday of next week. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

