Cooler, more comfortable Thursday as temperatures fall

DETROIT - Get ready for a more comfortable day around Metro Detroit as we wake to Thursday morning temps in the 50s to low 60s. Skies are mostly cloudy and we will likely be battling a little cloud cover all day. Partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s later today with winds NNE 5-12 mph and those winds will drag clouds from Lake Huron moving south through the day. We may even see a few sprinkles in our North Zone this afternoon.

Friday is a big day. We have the Aretha Franklin Funeral and the start of Ford Arts, Beats, and Eats and the weather looks perfect. What a tribute. We will wake to temps in the cooler 50s under clear skies and we will have tons of sun all day tomorrow. Highs will hit the upper 70s with a few of you seeing 80 degrees and winds ENE 5-10 mph. This is an ideal start to your Holiday Weekend around SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario.

The weekend looks a bit tricky. Temps and humidity will be climbing and we will see a few rain chances. Right now, it looks like we will have scattered showers around Saturday in the mid morning through the early afternoon. So we should dry out a bit into the mid afternoon as highs shoot into the low and mid 80s depending on afternoon sun. Sunday morning showers are possible again with the rest of the day just warm and muggy. Showers may linger in our South Zone Sunday, but most will be dry most of the day with highs in the mid 80s feeling much warmer. We will likely see scattered rain and thundershowers Labor Day too but not enough to ruin your plans for a BBQ or picnic at the pool. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

