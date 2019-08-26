Cooling off Sunday night with some clouds

DETROIT - Welcome to Sunday, Motown!

Sunday night will be cool and partly cloudy to mostly clear. Overnight lows will be in the 50s and low 60s.

A new frontal system approaches Monday. Showers and thunderstorms form ahead of it and be scattered by late afternoon and at night. Daytime temps will be near 80 degrees, but we will need our umbrellas.

Showers and storms are more likely, Tuesday. Afternoon temps in the low 80s.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday become mostly sunny, again. It remains warm with daytime temps in the upper 70s. Arts, Beats and Eats will get off to a great start.

