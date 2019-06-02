Crews work on Shelby Township house struck by lightning

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Construction crews were working on a house in Shelby Township after it was struck by lightning.

The family inside is just grateful no one was hurt.

"Everywhere it hit, it just blew out," Steven Casuccio said. "I can't believe it."

The house on Watkins Street was hit hard by the storms. Lightning struck the house, knocking out the power and knocking bricks off the house.

"When it hit, it kind of traveled around the house, and anywhere there were joints in the aluminum, in the corners, it blew out," Casuccio said.

Casuccio said his mother in-law was in the house when the lightning hit.

"She heard a loud explosion, like a shake, the house and, she said, everything turned, like, a red orange," Casuccio said.

But the family is not new to the lightning scare.

"Probably 20 years ago, there was a large tree in the backyard got hit by lightning. Broke that down," Casuccio said. "I mean, the chances one in a gazillion."

The storms impacted several homes across metro Detroit. In Milan, lightning struck another home during the storm.

WATCH: Lightning strikes home in Milan, Michigan

The crew will work through the night at the house in Shelby Township to get it back in order. While the house was damaged, the family is OK after the powerful storm.

