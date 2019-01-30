Dangerous cold: -20°F to -40°F wind chills across SE Michigan

Dangerous wind chills will be a problem for all of SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario to start your Wednesday with air temps well below zero and constant winds making it feel like -20°F to -40°F or colder. Any exposed skin is vulnerable to frostbite within five or 10 minutes. Make sure all the pets are in, and check on your family members today as we will get no relief all day. Watch out for some slippery snow bands creating snow and blowing snow around Metro Detroit this morning, especially in Livingston and Genesee Counties. There’s a Winter Weather Advisory in those counties for tricky travel until 8am. We will not see above zero temps and the winds WSW 10-25 mph will keep those wind chills below -25°F all day. We will see some lighter snow showers scattered about the area this afternoon, especially in our West and South Zones.

We will wake up to wind chills Thursday morning as low as -25°F to -40°F because winds won’t relax even overnight and early mornings. Again, we may see late starts or school closings Thursday due to the dangers which won’t become less of an issue until Thursday afternoon. The Wind Chill Warning ends around lunch time tomorrow as we should see sunshine early and then increasing clouds and afternoon and relaxing winds SW 5-15 mph with temperatures still sub-zero until the mid to late afternoon. There’s a chance for some light snow late, late Thursday and early Friday morning. Friday morning snow showers and sub-zero temps, but mostly cloudy with temps in the teens to end the work and school week.

With as crazy cold as it will be the next couple of days, you won’t believe what’s coming this weekend. We should see sun and clouds Saturday with highs into the mid 30s and lighter winds. Moisture moves in overnight bringing a light wintry mix Sunday morning changing to light rain showers by Sunday afternoon. That’s right, 40s on Super Bowl Sunday here in Metro Detroit with mostly drizzle and light rain. Heavier rain comes Monday afternoon when highs will flirt with 50 degrees. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

