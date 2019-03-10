Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday

Detroit's St. Patrick's Day parade is one of the largest of its kind in the country.

DETROIT - Good morning. If you haven’t done so already, set your clocks ahead one hour or you’ll be late for wherever you need to be this morning.

Daylight Saving Time begins today, and you’ll also notice that immediately in our sunrise (7:54 a.m.) and sunset (7:34 p.m.), as we’ve taken an hour of daylight from the early morning and shifted it to the evening. While you may not be happy about losing that hour of sleep, you’ll be happy this summer to have that extra hour of evening daylight to enjoy.

The big concern Sunday is the wind…and it is going to have a big impact on this year’s St. Patrick’s Day parade, which starts at 1 p.m.

This is one of the nation’s biggest St. Patrick’s Day parades and, in past years, 100,000 people have lined the streets of Corktown to partake in the festivities.

Wind speeds will increase Sunday and, unfortunately, there is the potential for west-southwest wind gusts to reach 45 mph this afternoon.

Accordingly, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory until 4 p.m. I’m sure you’ve now just had a flashback to two weeks ago today when we had that high wind event, but remember that those were 50-60 mph gusts…we should remain below that threshold Sunday, but with scattered power outages still possible.

Although we’ll be mostly dry for the parade (there could be some sprinkles or flurries), if you’re coming downtown you’ll need to dress for that wind, which will make temperatures generally near 40 degrees feel a whole lot colder.

Same deal if you’re heading to the surging Pistons’ game against the Bulls at LCA if you have a long walk to the arena.

Tip-off is at noon…so also factor in the possibility for heavier than normal traffic heading into downtown due to the parade. If you’re looking for something indoors to do, I suggest CatVideoFest 2019 at the DIA.

Yes, you read that right. Everybody loves cat videos, and since video is also art, why not show cat videos?

Here is how the DIA describes it: “A hand-selected, curated collection of around 80 minutes’ worth of the most entertaining, inventive, hilarious and – dare we say it? – cutest cat videos of the year, together with some cat “classics” and a few unique videos submitted directly to festival organizers.” Brilliant.

We could see a few flurries this afternoon, but don’t base any plans on snow…it’ll be inconsequential due to the above freezing temperatures.

The wind will still be gusting strong heading to and from Sunday dinner, so be ready for that.

