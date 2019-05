WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. - Several Southeast Michigan counties are under a dense fog advisory Monday morning.

The National Weather Service said Lenawee, Livingston, Monroe and Washtenaw counties are under the advisory until 8 a.m.

Check the full Memorial Day forecast here.

Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling in fog.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.