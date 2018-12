View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera Dec. 14, 2018

DETROIT - A dense fog advisory issued by the National Weather Service has been lifted.

The dense fog advisory was expected to stay in effect for Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties until 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.