Dense Fog Advisory until 10 a.m. across Metro Detroit

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for most of Metro Detroit this Friday morning until 10am because visibility will be limited to a quarter mile or less in spots through the morning drive. The fog gets thicker in more rural areas, but be careful traveling anywhere this morning. Once the fog lifts at 10am or 11am, we’ll see partly sunny skies becoming partly cloudy. Morning temps are near 60 degrees, and afternoon highs will be around 80 degrees with a little more humidity today. It will be a mostly dry day with a few lake enhance clouds in our North Zone and perhaps a few sprinkles. Most of us see a dry day Friday with nice conditions for Friday Night Football games as temps fall comfortably through the 70s.

Both Saturday and Sunday look dry with temps in the low to mid 80s. We may struggle to warm well into the 80s tomorrow because of morning fog and some cloud cover. But the humidity is up and whenever that sun pops through, it will feel very warm with heat indices into the mid or upper 80s. Sunday high temps should get well into the mid 80s with a little more sunshine.

Remnant moisture from Hurricane Florence will be a very close call on Monday. Highs will try to hit 80 degrees, but we’ll see debris clouds from that storm and a decent shower chance Monday afternoon from this former hurricane. Model data shows most of the moisture south and east of us but we will get a glancing blow in our South and Metro Zones and into Southern Ontario. A cold front arrives late Tuesday bringing additional rain and thunderstorm chances. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

