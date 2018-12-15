Dense fog and ice Saturday morning

DETROIT - A Dense Fog Adivosry is in effect for Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Saint Clair and Sanilac Counties until 11 a.m. ET.

Saturday begins with dangerously murky conditions across much of southeast Michigan. There’s low visibility and the possibility of ice forming on area roads before breakfast time. Saturday afternoon goes above 40° again. More above average temperatures return, Sunday.

Saturday morning will have extremely low visibility from predawn through the beginning of lunch time. Temperature start in the upper 20s and low 30s. Freezing fog is likely in those areas where the mercury is at freezing or lower. Motorists and pedestrians must use extreme caution while traveling. Remember to leave plenty of space between you and other vehicles, use low beams even after sunrise and slow down.

Sunrise is at 7:55 a.m. ET.

Saturday afternoon will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Temperatures rise to the lower middle 40s. Family is going to and from services, doing holiday shopping, enjoying holiday festivals or all the above will have an easier time on the roads after noon.

Sunset is at 5:02 p.m. ET

Saturday evening will be partly cloudy and chili. Temperatures will be in the low 40s.

Fog has a chance of reforming with calm to light winds, Saturday night. Temperatures return to the low 30s.

Sunday will be foggy in the morning and partly to mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower middle 40s.

A very weak cold front brings clouds and colder air Monday. Morning temps will be in the 20s. Afternoon temps will be in the middle and upper 30s.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and chilly with highs in the upper 30s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny and chilly with highs in the low 40s.

Winter begins with the winter solstice at 2:53 p.m. ET, Friday.\

