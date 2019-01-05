Dense fog in Metro Detroit expected to clear by late Saturday morning

DETROIT - Fog developed overnight, and is dense in many areas as we wake up Saturday morning.

Since temperatures are at or below freezing, this is called freezing fog, and can deposit a thin, invisible layer of ice onto roads, driveways and sidewalks.

Keep in mind that fog is not always uniform: you can initially be in a very light, non-issue fog and then, suddenly, be in dense freezing fog with icy conditions.

So be very careful if you’re out early Saturday morning, whether by vehicle or on foot. The fog should diminish by late morning, leaving us with some sunshine for the remainder of the day.

And with highs in the low to mid-40s, this would be a pretty good day to get those Christmas decorations down, if you haven’t already.

The weather shouldn’t pose any problems if you’ll be heading downtown to Aladdin at the Detroit Opera House (I saw that show…it’s wonderful), or going to see American music producer DJ and singer Ookay at the Majestic Theatre.

And aside from the morning fog, University of Michigan fans should be in pretty good shape heading to South Bend for the big outdoor hockey game against Notre Dame.

The only other weather issue Saturday is that it will become a bit breezy in the afternoon, with a southwest or west wind at 10 to 15 mph.

If you are taking your sweetie out Saturday evening, it will be dry, and temperatures look to be in the upper 30s.

