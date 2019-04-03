Detroit Tigers Opening Day weather: Here's what to expect

DETROIT - Here's a close look at the updated Detroit Tigers Opening Day forecast.

The Tigers host the Kansas City Royals at 1:10 p.m. Thursday.

High pressure passing over northern Michigan will generate an east wind on Thursday -- and that east wind will be coming from a source region of dry air. At the same time, an area of rain will creep northward toward Detroit.

It appears that the easterly dry flow will win out at first -- Comerica Park should be dry into the mid-afternoon. While a few rain drops are possible mid-to-late game, the dry air will initially eat into some of that rain and keep it very light.

So we should be able to play the game in its entirety! Not to pile on but, if it rains, it’ll be a cold damp, as highs only reach the low to mid 40s (6 degrees Celsius). Those vendors will sure be busy selling hot chocolate! Go Tigers!

If you’re not at the ball game, Light rain is likely most of the day in our South Zone, while not much falls north of 8 Mile Road.

These radar images show what's expected throughout the day Thursday:

Thursday night, Light rain is likely, and there’s a chance that some wet snow will mix in as well. Lows in the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius).

Any rain or wet snowflakes will end Friday morning, with highs in the mid 50s (2 degrees Celsius).

