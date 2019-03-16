Don't expect spring weather in Metro Detroit anytime soon

Astronomical spring begins this Wednesday, but we are far from satisfied. We don't want spring. We want spring weather. Unfortunately, we are not going to get that Saturday.

DETROIT - Welcome to the last weekend of winter. Astronomical spring begins at 5:58 p.m. this Wednesday, but we are far from satisfied. We don’t want spring. We want spring weather. Unfortunately, we are not going to get that Saturday.

We are waking up to wind chills in the upper teens to low 20s, so bundle up if the dog is dragging you out of bed and taking you for a walk. We have had some snow showers overnight, and a few may still be around this morning, but those will not cause any problems.

In fact, any lingering flakes will end, and we’ll (hopefully) see increasing sunshine as we head into the mid to late afternoon hours.

One thing to be aware of this morning is that there could be some patches of ice around due to moisture from Friday's rain freezing overnight after temperatures dropped below freezing. Keep an eye out for those.



Saturday's chilly temperatures, factored in with west winds in the 10 to 20 mph range, means that it’ll be a cold St. Patrick’s Day parade in Royal Oak. The parade starts at 10 a.m., and I strongly recommend a nice big thermo of hot chocolate if you are going. And dress appropriately if you will have a long walk from your car to Little Caesars Arena while attending the 1 p.m. Red Wings game against the New York Islanders, or to JAMFest at Cobo Center.

Even with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 30s, that wind will keep wind chills in the mid to upper 20s all day long.

If you need something else indoors to do Saturday (with a shorter walk in the cold), check out the Pro Bowlers Association World Championship Match Play at Thunderbowl Lanes in Allen Park. Squad times are at 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., and tickets are only $10 per round ($15 for an all-day pass).

You’ll be amazed at what these athletes do with a bowling ball…it seems like they defy the laws of physics. Plus, you get to watch the action from a very close vantage point. It’s a really great sporting event to take your kids (or grandkids, or nieces and nephews) to.



Fortunately, our date night plans look dry. It’ll be chilly, with temperatures quickly falling through the 30s this evening, but the best news is that the wind should start settling down after sunset. Enjoy the evening responsibly.

