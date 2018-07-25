Dry and warm today, storm chances tomorrow across SE Michigan

A cool front is pushing through Metro Detroit this Wednesday morning and it will help clear out the skies with some dry air moving in. We’ll see plenty of sunshine today as morning lows in the 60s warm into the mid 80s. It will be just a little muggy today still even with the dry air trying to take shape. Winds NNW 5-12 mph will try to bring a few more clouds and maybe a shower or two this afternoon to our North Zone and possible on the east side of Metro Detroit through the mid to late afternoon. Most of us won’t see a drop.

Another cold front swings through tomorrow afternoon bringing rain and thunder chances in the afternoon Thursday. Morning lows in the 60s and highs in the low 80s before that front blows through. It will likely only be an hour or two of scattered showers and storms but they may produce severe storms. We are under a Marginal Risk or the lowest risk for severe weather, but eyes to the skies for storms with lightning and gusty winds. The skies should clear quickly after the frontal passage into the evening hours tomorrow.



The nicest days of the week will be Friday through Sunday because these cold fronts will leave much more comfortable air across the Great Lakes Region. Highs will likely stay in the 70s during this stretch with sun and clouds and only a slight chance for a shower here and there. Again, most of us stay dry all weekend. A line of storms will move in late Sunday… stay tuned. You can track temperatures and our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

