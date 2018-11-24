Dry Friday evening for shoppers, wetter overnight

DETROIT - After some beautiful sunshine and temps in the 40s for shoppers, Friday afternoon, Friday evening and Friday night remain comfortable and dry for everyone; mainly before midnight.

Friday evening will be mostly cloudy and cool. Temps remain in low 40s for most of Southeast Michigan from The Thumb, through Detroit and down to the state boarder. Dry roads for families with shopping plans.

Friday night will be dry before midnight and wetter afterward, especially closer to 4 a.m. ET and afterward, Saturday. Rain moves in with temps remaining way above freezing. Overnight lows will be in teh upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

Saturday morning will be wet with steady rain that will be heavy at times before and during breakfast. After lunchtime, rain showers become more scattered. Afternoon temps will be in the upper 50s. Bottom line, the second half of the day is the best time to shop and support local businesses on Small Business Saturday.

Michigan vs. Ohio State Football Forecast

Football fans driving to the Michigan-Ohio State game in Columbus, Ohio, will experience rain on the way to the Buckeye area in the morning and during tailgating activities before the 12 noon ET kickoff. During the game, rain will go from steady and heavy-at-times to scattered and light. Temps will be near 50 degrees by game's end.

Sunday's Forecast

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and cool. Morning temps will be in the middle and upper 30s. Afternoon highs will be in the middle 40s. Skies will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy.

Rain and Snow, Sunday Night and Monday Morning

A new storm system arrives Sunday night and Monday. For now, it will be warm enough to produce rain Sunday night. Then, colder air and the colder portion of the storm takes over and snow falls early Monday morning. For now, the trajectory of the center of low pressure (which is south of Motown) and the speed of the storm mean and amount of, at least, 1 to 2 inches of snow is possible for Monday morning's rush hour. Please keep in min

