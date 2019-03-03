Dry start to a potentially snowy Sunday in Metro Detroit

DETROIT - We hope your Sunday is off to a good start, and that this will be a day to enjoy and get things done, instead of recovering from your Saturday night plans.

Sunday will start off dry, and possibly stay dry through the morning hours. If an early morning jog is your way to start the day or if the dog is going to take you for a walk, then be ready to deal with some winter chill.

Temperatures in the upper teens to low 20s in general will greet you when you head out the door. Yet another big winter storm will track well to our south Sunday, but this storm has a lot of moisture associated with it, and its precipitation shield will extend well northward.

It appears that most of that will stay south of the state line, but even a very small shift northward would bring some snow northward into the southern part of our area.

Even if the main precipitation area does stay south, some high-resolution models hint at the possibility of some narrow snow shower bands.

Regardless, travel around the area Sunday should not be impacted that terribly. After highs in the mid- to upper 30s Saturday, we will struggle just getting close to 30 Sunday and you’d better appreciate Sunday’s upper 20s because we probably will not even hit 20 degrees by Tuesday.

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. If you have plans to see the Pistons’ big game against Coach Casey’s former team, the Toronto Raptors, this evening, I strongly suggest checking the radar on our free Local4Casters weather app before heading out, just in case anything changes with that snow area to the south.

Likewise if you are heading down to the Fillmore in Detroit to see Switchfoot, to Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle in Royal Oak to see Matt Braunger, or just to dinner at Grandma’s.

Have a great Sunday!

