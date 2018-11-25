Dry Sunday and cool ahead of Monday's sloppy weather

DETROIT - Welcome to Sunday, the final day of 2018's Thanksgiving Weekend! In Detroit and Southeast Michigan, it will be dry with chilly weather in the morning and cool conditions in the afternoon. Slippery weather for travelers will be someplace else but nearby. That messy weather will have an impact on the Motown area Sunday night and Monday morning.

Sunday morning will be cloudy with temperature is above freezing. Roads will be dry with temperature starting in the middle and upper 30s.

Sunday's Travel Weather

Anyone traveling through the rest of the Northern Lower Peninsula or west toward Chicago, Wisconsin or Iowa must leave extremely early (between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. ET) to avoid much longer delays from snow. Winter storm warnings and watches are posted in western, central and northern Michigan and set to begin Sunday afternoon and evening. Winter alerts start in the Windy City and in areas west of Lake Michigan Sunday morning. If people and families who can afford to do so, it would be best to wait until midday, Monday to drive or travel back.

Sunday Forecast

Sunday afternoon will still be overcast with higher temperatures. Afternoon times reach the middle 40s. Good day to rake more leaves and/or hang outdoor lights and decorations. Remember to be careful while decorating homes for Christmas and the holidays. If you’re using a ladder, it’s always good and necessary to have a spotter.

Sunday evening will be chillier and cloudy. Temperatures return to 40°F.

Slippery Weather Sunday Night, Monday Morning

Rained arrives Sunday night. It remains wet before midnight and in the very early morning hours of Monday. As we get closer to 3 a.m. ET, Monday, and dawn brain changes over the snow.

Monday morning's commute will be wet, sloppy and snowy. A trace to a half inch of snow will fall in areas like the City Of Detroit in locations south of 8 Mile Road. North of 8 mile road a trace to an inch or two of snow will fall. This includes Livingston, Oakland and Macomb Counties. Northern Livingston, northern Oakland and areas farther north will have 1 to 2 inches or more of new snow on the ground while driving back to work and back to school.

Monday afternoon will be cold and cloudy. Temperatures will be in the middle 30s. It will be breezy with windchill’s near freezing or in the 20s.

Rest of the Week

Tuesday will have scattered flurries. It will be mostly cloudy. It remains colder temperatures only in the low 30s; around freezing.

Wednesday will be sunny here but remain very cold. Lows in the morning will be in the 20s. Highs in the afternoon will be in the low 30s.

Temperatures rebound only slightly on Thursday and Friday with more sunshine. Daytime temps in the upper 30s to low 40s.

